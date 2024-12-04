‘Soon’: Ornstein offers Mo Salah contract update Liverpool fans have been waiting for

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool is being discussed almost as much as his goal scoring these days and there’s now been another update on the player.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein reported: ‘Alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold — whose existing terms are scheduled to expire in the summer.

‘Their situations have become a subject of intense discussion and Salah, 32, recently said he has not yet received any proposals to prolong his Anfield career.

‘That remained accurate as of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, however, the anticipation is it will change soon.’

This certainly seems to infer that a concrete offer will be forthcoming soon and that should be music to the ears of every supporter, at this stage.

Mo Salah’s Liverpool future looks close to being secured

This excitement may seem premature but when we consider the comments from James Pearce, in that no offer would be fielded without confidence that it would be accepted by the 32-year-old, then this could be a big plus.

The club wouldn’t want to put itself in a position where contract offers are being publicly turned down and so it’s likely negotiation has occurred in order for a belief to be held that a new offer would be accepted.

With a similar theme being felt on the potential new deal for Virgil van Dijk, we should have some positivity about two of our most important players extending their Anfield stay.

With Arne Slot producing the goods on the pitch, it’s put us in a strong negotiating position and now the owners may reap the rewards with lower wages and shorter contracts.

This may not be what fans want to hear but it may prove the most sensible financial option in the long term.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men