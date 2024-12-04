‘Multiple well-placed sources’ – David Ornstein dropped major Martin Zubimendi update for Liverpool fans

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet and Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

San Sebastian is a difficult place to turn your back on, even temporarily, as Liverpool discovered to their chagrin last summer.

A high-profile move for Euros winner Martin Zubimendi did not have the happy ending that at one stage in negotiations seemed inevitable.

Instead, Arne Slot’s men needed to search within for solutions in the No.6 role. Perhaps they should thank the 25-year-old for giving 2023 signing Ryan Gravenberch the opportunity he needed to blossom so magnificently at Anfield.

Martin Zubimendi could leave Real Sociedad this time

Yeah, right… we’ll believe it when we see it!

A similar tune was sung around the time of Liverpool’s last pursuit of Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, with the player having allegedly struck an agreement with sporting director Richard Hughes.

Yet, David Ornstein reports there’s a genuine possibility the Spanish international could depart La Liga in the summer of 2025. An intriguing update given that Liverpool’s interest in the footballer remains strong.

“Multiple well-placed sources believe Martin Zubimendi is now coming to terms with the idea of leaving Real Sociedad – and anticipate that happening next summer,” the reporter wrote in The Athletic’s Transfer Radar.

“Some around the situation are less sure; they think in the end, Zubimendi will change his mind and ultimately opt to stay, as we have seen before.

“But most recent conversations suggest things are different on this occasion, and that with time for him and Real Sociedad to prepare, rather than rush a decision, he will depart.”

Liverpool can wait until the next summer transfer window

The Athletic’s football correspondent emphasised that a January move is unlikely amid ‘suggestions’ Manchester City could look to Zubimendi to fill their Rodri gap.

“Liverpool’s attempts to land Zubimendi in the last window did not come to fruition, while Arsenal are also among multiple long-term admirers,” Ornstein wrote.

“There have been suggestions Manchester City could go for him in January help cover the loss of Rodri, but if an exit is to materialise, it is anticipated that would more likely occur at the end of the season.”

That’s potentially good news for Liverpool if we still wish to bolster the holding midfielder position by that time.

However, the quality of Gravenberch’s performances would mean that the No.4 would be far from the automatic choice to slot into the No.6 slot.