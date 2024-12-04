Ornstein’s Trent Alexander-Arnold contract update could concern Liverpool fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been delivered some tangible contract news at last but when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold, it’s not exactly the most positive we could have hoped for.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein reported: ‘Conversations are also ongoing between Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold, whose age (26) and status as an academy graduate present differences to the other cases.

‘The right-back has generated well-documented interest from Real Madrid but, similarly to his team-mates, it remains unclear how the matter will conclude.’

There’s been uncertainty around the future of the Scouser for some time now and this doesn’t offer too much in the way of clarity at this point.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool remains uncertain

News on Mo Salah suggested that we will be about to see a deal offered to the 32-year-old in the near future and that should imply that club and player are finally on the same page.

When we add on that an offer has been tabled for Virgil van Dijk too, that should add excitement for the prospect of seeing an extension for the skipper.

It feels that a deal for the 26-year-old is the furthest away from completion and seeing as he’s a boyhood Red who’s next in line to captain the team currently best in England and Europe – that could irk some.

We should be careful not to grow feelings that are too strong at this stage but as supporters of this club, it feels hard to put yourself in his position and not think that you would commit your future.

The wait continues to see whether Arne Slot will have the services of three of his most influential players in the next campaign, thankfully we’ve plenty to fight for in this one until that becomes a real problem.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men