Pep Guardiola responds to Arne Slot’s ‘115 charges’ comment

Arne Slot surprised many with his direct comments about Manchester City’s 115 charges, leading to Pep Guardiola being asked for his thoughts on the remarks.

Speaking in his press conference before a match with Nottingham Forest, the Spaniard said: “It was a joke. He said it was a joke, right? It was a joke.”

The words and the way in which they were said were rather different with quite a steadfast tone used, it seemed that the under pressure coach believed it was a joke but wasn’t happy with the remark.

It was certainly out of character from the Dutchman and shows the difference in moods between both men at present with our boss making jokes and those gathered at Manchester being forced to endure an awkward encounter.

If we add on the incredibly confusing comments that followed from the 53-year-old about being handsome, it all leads to a feeling of a man who is really feeling the pressure of the worst run of his career.

Pep Guardiola is enduring his worst ever spell in football

It’s likely that if our head coach was asked about the future of Mo Salah again, he would choose not to address these financial breaches that are currently being investigated by the Premier League.

He has perhaps now seen first-hand how stratospheric any small remark can soon become and thus a more guarded approach is likely in the future.

If the end result is increased focus on these misdemeanors and pressure on those at the Etihad Stadium amid a seven-game win-less run – then there won’t be too many disappointed with this fallout on this instance.

