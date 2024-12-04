Guardiola talks complete nonsense in strange ‘handsome’ rant about himself and Liverpool

Pictures via BeanymanSports

Pep Guardiola is the manager of a team that hasn’t won a game in seven and it’s safe to say that he’s not really dealing with this well, if his latest press conference is anything to go by.

Speaking with the press before their game with Nottingham Forest, the Spaniard was asked whether his six-finger gesture at Anfield was a sign of him losing his cool and he replied: “I was never cool, do you know when I was cool? When we won it.”

“The people who won it are so cool, they’re so handsome, they’re so nice and when you don’t win it’s completely the opposite but it’s the same.”

It was a rambling response that made next to no sense from a man who looks to be feeling the pressure of his worst spell in management thus far.

Pep Guardiola is not dealing with Manchester City’s form well

This type of head loss began after a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in which the 53-year-old ravaged his own head so much he was forced to explain a cut on his nose, leading to another bizarre answer.

If we also take into consideration the social media actions of Phil Foden as well, it’s clear that those from the Etihad Stadium aren’t taking this well.

Rather than trying to remain resolute and show a desire to get back to winning ways, the whole club seems to be using this as a chance to remind people of past glory.

Nobody can argue with their form of the past 10 years but that doesn’t mean they’re not playing badly at the moment and this response is certainly not the way to silence any critics.

This ‘handsome’ comment from the former Barcelona boss seems to either suggest that we weren’t handsome whilst not winning league titles or that nobody thinks he is anymore because of his team’s current form, whatever he’s trying to say – it makes for some uncomfortable viewing.

You can view Guardiola’s comments (from 1:40) via Beanyman Sports on YouTube:

