Pundit hails Gravenberch ‘secret training sessions’ that helped shape him into Liverpool phenom

Ryan Gravenberch has been one of the standout stars for Liverpool this season and one pundit has provided an interesting reason as to why he may be playing so well.

Speaking on ESPN, Mario Melchiot said: “One of the key things [for Liverpool’s current form] is really Gravenberch, I think Gravenberch is one of the key things since he came in [to the team].

“He said this had to be his season and he clearly kicked off well, he said this is his season.

“What I like about him, why I’m highlighting him, I went to go and see him during COVID when you were not allowed to train anywhere and I went to see him.

“He was being trained by his dad and and there were like a group of five players and no one at Ajax was even playing and he was secretly playing somewhere.

“So they invited me to come and watch him train and I think his dad made it really clear, he said, ‘When he goes abroad, it’s not going to be easy for him.’

“He goes to Germany, that was the best move he could have done, why? Because he learned how to be a man.

“When he came to Liverpool, he was ready to attack because if not he was sitting on the bench again and that would not help his career.

“And he fought really hard and made himself ready, so he looks ready I hope he just continues this season to play like this.”

It’s certainly an interesting insight into how a younger version of our midfielder was doing everything to help ensure he was better equipped for the rest of his career.

Ryan Gravenberch has had his eyes set on stardom since his Ajax days

Whether the Dutch international will be happy to hear that his secret COVID training sessions have now been shared to the public is not known but it shows off his elite mindset.

Despite the humbling of his team, even Pep Guardiola couldn’t help but realise the talents of our No.38 during his most recent Anfield performance.

Gary Neville also noted this increased performance level as the biggest surprise of the season so far and that’s just further evidence of this brilliant player who is thriving in our team.

The 22-year-old’s performance level is becoming so normalised now that we barely even hear praise for him after most games.

If he wants to become one of the best midfielders in the world then he’ll need to ensure that he keeps this level up and based on recent form, why should we doubt that he can do this?

