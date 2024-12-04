‘Keep him in the team’: Shay Given disagrees with how Arne Slot is using Liverpool star

(Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime)

Shay Given has expressed his hope that Arne Slot will retain his faith in Caoimhin Kelleher even by the time Alisson Becker returns to full fitness.

The Dutch head coach has, of course, already made it very clear where the two goalkeepers stand in his hierarchy.

In the meantime, however, the Republic of Ireland international appears to be fully enjoying his football having helped Liverpool keep two successive clean sheets against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Merit is highly unlikely to keep Kelleher rooted between the sticks in the long term, but at least the footballer can make the most of Slot unwillingness to take risks with his unfit stars.

Shay Given makes a request to Arne Slot

“I just want you to keep him in the team,” the former Newcastle United goalkeeper implored the former Feyenoord boss after having re-affirmed his commitment to Kelleher’s competition.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video, Slot noted that it was equally unfair to see Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz return to the bench ahead of his side’s clash with the Magpies at St. James’ Park.

Likewise, he had sympathy for his backup shotstopper and wanted to bring the conversation to his ‘outstanding’ performances for the club amid Alisson’s stay in the treatment room.

“We are just as happy with Caoimhin as you Irish are. He’s done outstanding. That’s what we should talk about now, instead of what’s going to happen in a week or two weeks,” the 46-year-old told Amazon Prime.

"A goalkeeper is a different situation" 🧤 Arne Slot discusses the No.1 shirt at Liverpool#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/jaIR6y459W — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2024

Quality over merit with Alisson Becker

It’s interesting to think of how Jurgen Klopp, a manager perhaps comparatively more committed to merit-based selection, might handle this particular problem.

A quick glance back at the 2023/24 provides us with our answer when examining Alisson Becker’s return from a hamstring injury back in April 2024.

After an eight-game run in the league, with Liverpool winning six and drawing twice, the Brazilian No.1 was swiftly returned in goal.

Sometimes, the overwhelming quality of the player in question – in this case, the man adjudged to be the leading goalkeeper in world football – means merit has to be cast aside.

It’s a real shame, of course, to see such a talented ‘keeper like Caoimhin Kelleher miss out as a result, so we can sympathise with Shay Given’s disagreement on the matter.