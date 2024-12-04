Journalist details how Virgil van Dijk left Arne Slot ‘surprised’ behind the scenes at Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has reportedly left Arne Slot ‘surprised’ by one trait that he’s exhibited behind the scenes at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp appointed the Dutch defender as Reds captain after the departure of Jordan Henderson in summer 2023, and when the 33-year-old’s compatriot took over in the Anfield dugout six months ago, he saw no reason to pass on the armband to anyone else.

The centre-back has since rewarded his new boss with a string of outstanding performances so far this season, commanding a defence which – prior to tonight’s clash against Newcastle – has conceded only nine goals in 18 Premier League and Champions League games since August.

Slot ‘surprised’ by Van Dijk behind the scenes

As reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein this afternoon, Van Dijk has been offered a new contract by Liverpool just seven months out from the expiry of his current terms, although the proposed deal has fallen short of his expectations and talks are contuining in the background.

Within the article revealing those developments, Gregg Evans wrote: “Van Dijk’s game has gone up another level this season as he continues to lead by example in the heart of defence.

“One of only three Liverpool players, alongside Salah and Ryan Gravenberch, to have started every Premier League and Champions League game, he is the glue that keeps it all together.”

He then shared some behind-the-scenes insight on Van Dijk, outlining: “His positivity around the training ground and his leadership are also key attributes. Slot admitted that even he was surprised at how commanding his captain is on a day-to-day basis and recognises how important he continues to be.”

Van Dijk remains pivotal to Liverpool

Van Dijk quickly settled into the role of defensive organiser after joining Liverpool in 2018, and when Henderson left for Al-Ettifaq last year, the Dutchman seemed the obvious candidate to assume the captaincy.

When the Reds played a behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany prior to the 2023/24 season, the ex-Southampton defender could be constantly heard barking instructions to his teammates throughout the match, standing out as a clear on-field leader for his side.

It’s now apparent that Slot isn’t alone in recognising his compatriot’s importance to the Premier League leaders – so too are the powerbrokers involved in offering the 33-year-old an extension to his current contract, albeit one which hasn’t yet satisfied our number 4.

Liverpool fans certainly don’t need any convincing about how crucial Van Dijk still is at Anfield, with a powerhouse performance in the win over Manchester City on Sunday showing that he’s anything but on the wane.

Let’s hope that all parties involved in his contract negotiations can strike an agreement soon – there’s no way such a phenomenal player can be allowed to walk away on a free transfer in 2025.