(Video) Forget Mo Salah: One Liverpool monster absolutely stole the show in 15 minutes

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold had only been on the pitch for about a minute when Liverpool found a second equaliser via Mo Salah.

The Merseysiders found themselves involved in an end-to-end second half of football at St. James’ Park, with a much-improved showing from Arne Slot’s men following an extremely drab first 45.

The England international had started life in the North East on the bench, with his Dutch head coach opting to slowly re-introduce him back into the senior set-up following his stint out with injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold only needed a minute

No disrespect to Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, but the quality our Scouse Academy graduate offers on the pitch has been well and truly missed.

Alexander-Arnold didn’t need long to get stuck into the mix and make a key contribution with 67 minutes on the clock.

The No.66 had won back possession to spark a counter before providing an assist to Mo Salah inside the penalty box.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime:

"SO SLICK!" 👌 Trent Alexander-Arnold to Mo Salah and we're level again at St James' Park!#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/G9vh2ALuUS — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2024

And again 15 minutes later

How quickly a game of football can change, eh?

A truly lacklustre first half threatened the possibility of a first Liverpool defeat since that 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier in the 2024/25 season.

Fast forward to minutes 50 and 68, with Curtis Jones and Mo Salah levelling the game each. Fast forward again to 83 and the Egyptian King had struck again courtesy of a consecutive assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Our No.11 will deservedly get the plaudits for his potentially match-winning display in the North East, but Wednesday night’s display just proved exactly why we need to throw everything at our vice-captain’s contract.

A lovely team move with Dominik Szoboszlai letting the ball run through him to our right fullback, a short pass and… GOAL!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime: