(Video) Huge Federico Chiesa injury update during Liverpool v Newcastle tonight

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa got on the scoresheet for Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Not against Newcastle United – the Italy international isn’t quite ready for a full return to senior football. The former Juventus star was instead spotted filing out for the U21s side in their International Cup encounter with FC Nordsjaelland. A really encouraging sign that surely indicates a return to full action isn’t far off.

The summer transfer window signing has yet to feature for Arne Slot’s side since a September meeting with West Ham in the Carabao Cup (which produced his one and only senior goal contribution of the 2024/25 season).

Federico Chiesa could be back in action soon

There’s hope that we could yet see our No.14 back in senior action in the coming days and weeks.

Chiesa was spotted taking part in U21s action and registered a first-half equaliser on Wednesday night (with the score level at 1-1 at the time of writing).

In all honesty, the assist was more impressive than the final effort, but we can’t fault how crisp the finish was from our £10m signing.

A lovely shift in body weight from the attacker who gave himself some breathing room to fire past the ‘keeper into the opposite corner.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Imagine Liverpool with Chiesa and Diogo Jota

To tell the truth, Liverpool haven’t exactly missed Federico Chiesa or Diogo Jota in the starting matchday squad, which is particularly saying something as far as the latter is concerned.

Salah, as has been well-documented, has been in spectacular form this term, whilst we’ve also seen plenty in the way of contributions from Luis Diaz (11 goal contributions) and Cody Gakpo (10 goal contributions).

The former pair will have quite a lot of work on their hands to squeeze past our available options in the forward line.

Nonetheless, we’ve no doubt Arne Slot won’t mind having a few more selection headaches to worry about heading into the New Year!