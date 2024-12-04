Report: Liverpool now a ‘probable destination’ for £66.2m gem PSG are prepared to give up on

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Xavi Simons could very well be on the move once more as soon as the 2024/25 season draws to a close.

The RB Leipzig loan star was given the all-clear to spend another season with the Bundesliga outfit; a stay that has proven personally profitable for his development.

A successful 2023/24 season yielded 10 goals and 15 assists in 43 games at a rate of a goal contribution every 138.72 minutes. With three goals and two assists in 11 games this term, the Dutch international has some way to go to catch up to that figure with his current rate sitting at one goal contribution every 191.2.

Nonetheless, Simons has plenty of time left in the campaign to catch up.

Liverpool are interested in Xavi Simons

What’s not to like about this particular link?

Liverpool are listed as one of several ‘probable destinations’ and it’s hard not to see why given the player’s immense talent and positional versatility.

“Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid are seen as the most probable destinations, while Manchester United showed some interest during the previous market,” David Ornstein reported in The Athletic’s Transfer Radar.

“But it also depends on the player and Luis Enrique. If the coach wants to keep him and adapts approach slightly – or if Simons returns and accepts not always starting – then he could stay.

“PSG view Simons as a golden opportunity either way; they either retain a top talent or trade him at a huge profit. Unless something goes badly wrong, his anticipated transfer fee is €80million [£66.2m] minimum.”

The 21-year-old footballer has featured primarily on the left flank in 2024/25 (seven appearances), but is perfectly capable of filing out as an advanced midfielder and on the opposing flank.

Positions Number of Appearances Left-Wing 50 Attacking Midfield 29 Right-Wing 28 Centre-Forward 10

Admittedly, we’re not sure whether Xavi Simons would qualify as a potential Mo Salah replacement, plus there’s plenty of depth on the left wing and in more advanced midfield positions.

Nonetheless, we’d hope that the Amsterdam-born star would at least be considered if Liverpool did decide to bolster any of these positions.

Another Dutch star for Arne Slot to transform?

We shouldn’t put too much stock in the fact Liverpool now have a Dutch head coach at the Anfield helm.

Still, it can’t be ignored that Arne Slot’s arrival has seen some marked improvements among our Dutch contingent – most notably in Ryan Gravenberch.

That reality has to prove more appealing for Simons than potentially warming the PSG bench and going unappreciated in the French capital.