Robbie Fowler questions half-time Arne Slot decision that made no sense last night

Robbie Fowler has called into question Arne’s Slot’s decision to talk to referee Andy Madley at half-time last night.

Newcastle secured a share of the spoils at home to Liverpool on Wednesday evening with a dramatic late equaliser courtesy of Fabian Schar.

“I don’t know the reason why Arne Slot had to [go talk to the referee at half-time],” the former Red spoke on Amazon Prime (via BBC Sport).

“I don’t think there was anything untoward or controversial in that first half. Newcastle were value for that performance in the first half.”

To be completely fair to the Dutch head coach, he more than acknowledged his side was lacking in the opening half of action in the North East.

“In the first half we had a lot of problems with their intensity, aggressive playing style without the ball – aggressive in a good way,” the 46-year-old told reporters (via liverpoolfc.com).

Why was Arne Slot upset with the officiating at St James’ Park?

On the balance of play, we’d have been somewhat fortunate to emerge victorious thanks to what appeared to be a potential winner from Mo Salah in the second half at St James’ Park.

That said, we’re of the mind that Slot’s unhappiness with the quality of officiating in Newcastle was more than justified in light of Madley’s incessant booking of Liverpool players.

“We tried to cope with it, but every time we touched them we got a yellow, and that doesn’t really help for us to be intense then as well,” the former Feyenoord manager went on to add.

We’re just as sick as the average football fan of bemoaning referee performances – but, wow!

Take Alexis Mac Allister’s booking, for instance, with the Argentine now set to miss the Merseyside derby after going shoulder to shoulder with 6′ 2″ defender Schar.

Alexis Mac Allister 🇦🇷 is harshly booked by Andy Madley YELLOW CARD 🟨 pic.twitter.com/RdaLa9WO1A — Every Premier League Club (@EveryPremier) December 4, 2024

Yes, for those asking, that is the same Argentine midfielder who stands at only 5′ 9″. Don’t bring logic into this, Reds – it’s a world utterly bereft of it.