‘Not sure…’ – Carragher claims one player who’s ‘a bit mad’ mightn’t be at Liverpool much longer

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has claimed that one regular Liverpool starter will ‘probably move on’ from Anfield in the next 12 months.

Reds fans have been hanging on their nerves over the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, each of whom will be out of contract in the summer as things stand, but the Sky Sports pundit mentioned one of their teammates as a player who could depart in 2025.

Carragher predicts Nunez exit in 2025

The former LFC defender partook in a watchalong for The Overlap on Wednesday night, witnessing the 3-3 draw against Newcastle in the company of Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ian Wright, and he stated that Darwin Nunez could be approaching the end of his time on Merseyside.

Carragher said of Liverpool’s number 9: “I’m not sure he’s here next year. I think he’ll probably move on. He’s more like a cult hero because he’s a bit mad and he likes to run around, but he’s better than [Divock] Origi.”

Nunez enduring a frustrating spell at Liverpool

We’ve continually backed Nunez throughout his time in the England despite him being roundly criticised by many pundits in this country, but unfortunately his performance at St James’ Park showed why he gets so much negative attention.

At 1-1, he spurned a glorious chance to score as he failed to get a touch to Cody Gakpo’s downward header with the goal at his mercy, which was ultimately a costly miss as Liverpool conceded a late equaliser.

His statistics from the match also make for unflattering reading. As per Sofascore, the Uruguayan completed only eight passes in 90 minutes, lost possession eight times and had just 25 touches of the ball, by far the fewest of anyone to start for the Reds.

Some of the criticism levelled at Nunez over his finishing is excessive, but a return of three goals in 18 appearances for the main centre-forward at the Premier League leaders just isn’t enough at this stage of the season.

That said, we wouldn’t be pushing him out the door just yet, not when Diogo Jota continues to be plagued by injury problems and Salah’s future has yet to be sorted out.

Our number 9 has come up with big performances to silence his critics before. The Merseyside derby on Saturday would be the perfect occasion to do just that once more!