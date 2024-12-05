‘Let them think it’s over’ – Man City player tries to rattle Liverpool with bullish title race jibe

(Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has tried to rattle Liverpool with a bullish message regarding the Premier League title race.

The defending champions had fallen 11 points behind the table-topping Reds after a 2-0 defeat at Anfield last weekend, although their win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night – coupled with the leaders drawing at Newcastle – has narrowed the gap slightly.

Some pundits have written off Pep Guardiola’s side as title contenders this season after a run of four straight top-flight defeats prior to yesterday, but the Belgium international was singing a rather different tune after his team returning to winning ways.

Doku fires warning to Liverpool

Speaking after City’s win over Forest, which leaves them nine points off Liverpool, Doku defiantly dared those outside the Etihad Stadium ‘bubble’ to think and say whatever they like about the Premier League champions.

He bragged (via GOAL): “They can say whatever they want. We just stay in our bubble and we’re still in December. If they think it’s over, let them think it’s over. We are going to look game by game, try to win as much as possible, and we will see at the end.”

Liverpool know better than to get ahead of themselves

The first thing we want to say to Doku is this – if one set of players and supporters know that nine points of a lead on Man City in early December isn’t decisive, it’s Liverpool.

We’ve been scarred by two epic title races which saw us take Guardiola’s side to the final day and rack up more than 90 points, only to fall one short of the Sky Blues, who’ve made an annoying habit of reeling off lengthy winning streaks in the second half of the season.

There’s no fear of Arne Slot or anyone in the Reds’ squad falling into the trap of believing that City are out of the picture, but the difference this time around is that it mightn’t be a two-horse race for supremacy, with Arsenal and Chelsea both looking capable of staying in the hunt for the long haul.

Liverpool won’t be fazed by Doku’s bullish remarks, not when we’re still seven points ahead of the chasing pack and have lost only once in the current campaign.

There’s a good chance that the Manchester club embark on another prolonged winning run, but they still need LFC to falter in a few matches if they’re to make up the current gap between the teams.

Fear not, Reds – our destiny remains in our hands!