‘Club confident’ – Fabrizio Romano drops huge contract news now coming out of Liverpool

Liverpool are understood to be closing in on a fresh contract extension for centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

The French international is highly prized at Anfield, with club staff keen for the footballer to be involved in the long-term project under Arne Slot.

The 25-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2026. However, it’s understood that sporting director Richard Hughes is keen to avoid a repeat of the developing situation that has allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah to all enter the final years of their contracts.

Konate is currently sidelined with a knee injury following a rough tackle from Real Madrid starlet Endrick in the Champions League. Arne Slot has confirmed the Merseysiders will be without the No.5 ‘for a few weeks’.

Liverpool want Konate to be part of a long-term project

Fabrizio Romano has now reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Liverpool are ‘confident’ of sealing a new deal for the France star at Anfield.

The footballer has been a key part of a generally robust defence in 2024/25 that has conceded only 11 times in the Premier League this term. Only Arsenal and Tottenham (14 each) come close to that figure.

At only 25 years of age, we’re more than happy to see the club avoid another potentially uncomfortable contract saga and get one of football’s most exciting defenders to commit to life under Slot.

The stats behind Ibrahima Konate’s success

It only took two games for us to drop points without Ibrahima Konate available to shore up the right side of the defence.

Admittedly, the lack of an out ball in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold furthest on the right flank of the backline was perhaps the most pressing issue at St James Park.

Nonetheless, it can’t be denied that Liverpool look generally more assured with their French colossus present alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Konate has helped our title challengers keep 10 clean sheets in 18 games (across all competitions) this term.

Notably, he’s been incredibly dominant in the air (which is saying something when our No.4 is his defensive partner). FBref have the centre-half down as having recorded an aerial duel win percentage of 82.4% this season. To put that into perspective, it’s significantly higher than Van Dijk’s 73.8%.