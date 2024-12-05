“He can’t…” – Roy Keane critical of 39-pass Liverpool ace over first-half moment v Newcastle

Image via The Overlap on YouTube

Roy Keane took aim at one Liverpool player over his role in the lead-up to Newcastle’s first goal in the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute with a thunderous effort from Alexander Isak after he was set up by a threaded pass from Bruno Guimaraes, who’d turned past Alexis Mac Allister and had plenty of space in front of him to provide the assist.

Keane slates Mac Allister in lead-up to Isak goal

The ex-Manchester United captain partook in a watchalong of the game on The Overlap, and he was critical of the Argentine midfielder – who was already on a yellow card – for leaving room behind him when running to pressurise the Magpies’ number 37 but not making a challenge.

Keane said: “Look at Mac Allister. Look at Mac Allister. Look at Mac Allister. Look at Mac Allister. Look at Mac Allister here. He can’t. Great strike. What power. If you’re on a yellow card and can’t run, don’t go in there.”

Damned if he did, damned if he didn’t

Mac Allister found himself caught between a rock and a hard place in the lead-up to Isak’s goal last night. Although Guimaraes got past him too easily, the fact that the Liverpool man was already on a harsh booking was surely a mitigating factor.

Also, had our number 10 not pushed up and allowed the Newcastle player time and space to surge forward, he’d have been criticised for not pressing him in a dangerous area of the pitch.

It was a passage of play which showed why Andy Madley was far too impetuous in showing the Argentine a yellow card for a harmless challenge earlier in the game, without which the 25-year-old would probably have taken one for the team and fouled the Brazil international.

Despite the condemnation fron Keane, Mac Allister was still one of Liverpool’s better performers on the night, completing 39 of his 42 passes (93%), winning more duels than any of his teammates (10), making seven tackles and playing two key passes (Sofascore).

He’ll be a big loss for the Merseyside derby on Saturday, but hopefully his teammates can compensate for his enforced absence and return to winning ways against Everton.