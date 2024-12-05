How Mikel Arteta reacted to Liverpool dropping points at Newcastle is telling

(Photos by Stu Forster & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

You could forgive some Liverpool fans for looking at a 3-3 draw against Newcastle as two points dropped rather than one gained.

Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s double act put the Reds in a superb position with less than 10 minutes left of normal time at St James’ Park.

But for an unfortunate late error of judgement from Caoimhin Kelleher, the visitors could have extended their winning streak in all competitions to eight games since late October.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Manchester City secured maximum points in their encounters with Manchester United and Nottingham Forest respectively.

How did Mikel Arteta react to Liverpool draw?

It’s still far too early to call who will win the title race. That was the verdict served up by reigning Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta when asked for his reaction to the news Liverpool had dropped points against Newcastle.

“I didn’t know as I was so happy celebrating in the dressing room,” the Spaniard was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“We got that news, but it is difficult to win this league. It is still very early.”

It certainly indicates that the 42-year-old still feels we’re a side to be taken very seriously in the title race.

After all, we still do hold a seven-point lead on the Gunners, which is far beyond any of our expectations prior to Arne Slot’s opening campaign in charge of the club.

What a draw with Newcastle means in real terms

The leaderboard says Liverpool have sacrificed some of their lead in the Premier League title race with a draw against Eddie Howe’s men.

In real terms, however, we’ve not tripped up that much when considering both Arsenal and Manchester City dropped points in the North East earlier in the 2024/25 season.

Until further notice, let’s treat this in the same way we look back on the defeat to Nottingham Forest – a bump in the road and nothing more.

See you all at Goodison Park!