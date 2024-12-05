Could the Premier League title race be over by 2025? Liverpool, Arsenal & Man City examined

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’ll be fascinating to see how supercomputers and pundit predictions change after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

Arsenal and Manchester City took the opportunity with glee, closing the points gap by two points with their respective victories over Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. Only seven and nine points separate the Reds from their respective title challengers.

Of course, it’s far from disastrous a reality for Arne Slot’s men to contend with. Especially when one considers the fact that none of the two outfits (including Chelsea additionally) in question managed to improve on Liverpool’s result in the North East.

The Merseysiders, for their part, should certainly look at it as their toughest hurdle cleared of their remaining Premier League fixtures in 2024. They just need to keep Mo Salah firing on all cylinders.

Liverpool’s remaining league games before 2025

December 7: Everton (A)

December 14: Fulham (H)

December 22: Tottenham (A)

December 26: Leicester (H)

December 29: West Ham (A)

With the greatest of respect to Fulham, West Ham and Leicester City, Liverpool should be taking home maximum points in all three fixtures.

Everton and Tottenham, away from home, do present some potential banana skins, with a final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park that is sure to provide an emotionally charged atmosphere.

Likewise, it’s hard to know what to expect from Ange Postecoglou’s wildly inconsistent Spurs outfit, capable of beating Man City 4-0 at the Etihad one week and then drawing 1-1 at home to Fulham the next.

If Slot’s men could manage to pick up where they left off with their prior seven-game-winning streak from the end of October, you’d be hard-pressed not to back them as title favourites going into the New Year.

“Liverpool are favourites now for the Premier League title after their start to the season. It’s not all going to be perfection for them, though. They will have to answer some questions, like they did at Newcastle tonight,” Alan Shearer spoke on the title race with Amazon Prime.

“Arsenal are the closest to them and they are the ones that are going to challenge them. I don’t see Manchester City coming back from where they are, even though they are back to winning ways. They’ve left themselves with a lot to do.

“It’s going to be tough for Arsenal though, because they will have to be close to perfect.”

Predicted points total: 13/15

Man City’s remaining league games before 2025

December 7: Crystal Palace (A)

December 15: Manchester United (H)

December 21: Aston Villa (A)

December 26: Everton (H)

December 29: Leicester (A)

It’s hard to know quite what to expect from the Sky Blues. A comprehensive battering of Nottingham Forest at the Etihad could yet spark a return to form that sees Manchester City firmly back in the title race going into 2025.

Equally, of course, it’s entirely possible that we see City really struggle to get into rhythm amid their ongoing struggles amid Rodri’s long-term injury absence.

Pep Guardiola does eventually tend to figure out a consistent solution, of course, but it remains to be seen whether he’s hit upon the perfect formula.

Predicted points total: 10/15

Arsenal’s remaining league games before 2025

December 8: Fulham (A)

December 14: Everton (H)

December 21: Crystal Palace (A)

December 27: Ipswich Town (H)

Manchester City and Arsenal have comparatively more gentle fixture schedules in 2024. Only six fixtures each remaining to Liverpool’s seven.

With a run of games including Ipswich and Everton at home, it’s hard to see an obvious banana skin for Mikel Arteta’s men. Perhaps Palace away?

The Eagles have struggled for points in recent weeks and consequently find themselves overlooking the chasm of the relegation spots.

Nonetheless, they’ve managed to restrict a number of top sides to a point apiece, including Newcastle, Aston Villa and Chelsea in 2024/24.

Predicted points total: 10/12

Premier League title race verdict

Assuming all goes to plan with our above predictions, Liverpool would only expand their lead at the top of the table by three points (allowing for a game in hand for Arsenal).

A 12-point gap to Man City and a potential 10-point gap to the Gunners that could be brought back down to seven.

Not enough breathing room to suggest the title race is over and done with by any stretch of the understanding.

This one will go the distance.