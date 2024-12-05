‘Favourites now’ – Alan Shearer delivers title race verdict after Liverpool falter at Newcastle

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

Alan Shearer has given his verdict on the various Premier League title contenders after their contrasting results on Wednesday night.

While Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all won, Liverpool could only draw away to Newcastle, with their lead at the summit trimmed to seven points.

Despite that stumble for Arne Slot’s side, the division’s all-time leading goalscorer believes that the Reds are still the likeliest team to lift the trophy in May, and he also named which of the chasing pack are best placed to knock them off top spot.

Shearer: Liverpool still title favourites

Speaking on punditry duty for Amazon Prime Video Sport after last night’s results, Shearer said: “Liverpool are favourites now for the Premier League title after their start to the season. It’s not all going to be perfection for them, though. They will have to answer some questions, like they did at Newcastle tonight.

“Arsenal are the closest to them and they are the ones that are going to challenge them. I don’t see Manchester City coming back from where they are, even though they are back to winning ways. They’ve left themselves with a lot to do.

“It’s going to be tough for Arsenal though, because they will have to be close to perfect.”

Still very much in Liverpool’s hands

A below-par performance and concession of a late equaliser have provided Liverpool with a reality check after things had been going so well under Slot, and it doesn’t get any easier with a quick turnaround to the last-ever league derby at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, for which Alexis Mac Allister will be suspended.

The Reds have won just two of their last 12 away matches against Everton, who come into the fixture buoyed by a 4-0 drubbing of Wolves last night, and more dropped points for the league leaders would offer a huge incentive to Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City ahead of their weekend assignments.

However, all of the chasing pack would still readily trade places with LFC, whose seven-point advantage continues to give them some margin for error in the title race, and a win away to their local rivals would temporarily stretch that lead to double digits before the other contenders play on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, if Liverpool were to immediately bounce back from the Newcastle disappointment with victory in a fixture which has so often tripped them up, it’d feel like a huge psychological hurdle cleared and deliver a blow to their nearest pursuers.

It’s still very much in our hands, but let’s not give Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City any more encouragement before they next take to the pitch!