Arne Slot may have just offered big post-match clue regarding Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool

Arne Slot appeared to give away a significant clue regarding Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool following the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The Egyptian’s contract status has been foremost among the headlines in recent weeks, with our number 11 now into the final seven months of his current deal and recently expressing his disappointment at not yet being offered an extension.

He showed his importance to the Reds yet again last night with two second-half goals to go along with his exquisite assist for Curtis Jones’ equaliser just after half-time.

Slot appears to drop Salah contract hint

Speaking to reporters after Liverpool’s draw at St James’ Park, Slot made a telling comment about Salah as he said (via Daily Mail): “Every time we need him he scores an important goal. We are hoping and expecting that he can continue this for a long time.”

The Dutchman added: “He is in a very good place, in a very good team that provides him with opportunities. What makes him even more special is in the first hour he was not playing his best game and then he comes up with an assist, two goals, a shot against the bar. Special player and an outstanding performance.”

Salah saga feels like it might be nearing a conclusion at last

With Slot saying that he’s ‘hoping and expecting’ Salah to keep producing the goods for Liverpool ‘for a long time’, does that imply that he believes the Egyptian will soon pen a contract extension at Anfield?

The Athletic’s Simon Hughes reported earlier this week that our number 11, whose preference is to remain on Merseyside, would be open to agreeing a one-year deal to keep him here until at least 2026, by which time he’ll have just turned 34.

Fellow journalist David Ornstein revealed yesterday that the Reds are likely to offer the forward a new deal ‘soon’, which also indicates that progress is being made behind the scenes and gives hope that the saga might be finally coming to a conclusion.

With last night’s contributions taking Salah to 15 goals and 12 assists for the season already, Slot will no doubt be praying that his most potent attacker renews his contract at Liverpool for at least another year (ideally longer but maybe we ought to be grateful for small mercies at this point).

We’d have obviously wished for the Egyptian’s future to have been sorted long before now, but there have been hints this week that it might just be nearing a resolution. After he came up clutch for the Reds yet again at Newcastle, keep every finger crossed that he stays on at Anfield!