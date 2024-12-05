Jason Tindall reignites Liverpool feud with petulant touchline message towards Reds coaches

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jason Tindall had yet another run-in with Liverpool coaching staff during the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The Magpies assistant head coach annoyed Jurgen Klopp when the teams met at St James’ Park last season after he made a shushing gesture towards the German following Anthony Gordon’s goal, with that act reciprocated after Darwin Nunez’s stoppage time winner (GOAL).

There was also an angry full-time exchange between the two benches when we beat the Tynesiders 2-1 in August 2022 thanks to a 98th-minute Fabio Carvalho winner, so there’s quite the bit of history between both camps in recent times.

As per Chronicle Live, the Liverpool coaching staff were protesting vigorously on the touchline in claiming for a handball offence against Dan Burn as he charged down a shot from Alexis Mac Allister inside the penalty area, but neither Andy Madley nor VAR felt that a spot kick was warranted.

Tindall got involved at that point, repeatedly telling Arne Slot’s backroom team to ‘shut up, shut up’.

Sad to see from Tindall

Sadly, we can’t say we’re surprised with the conduct from Eddie Howe’s assistant, who has a history of unsavoury comments and gestures towards opposition coaches.

Tindall doesn’t just reserve it for Liverpool games, either – in May 2023, he sufficiently enraged then-Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil to the degree that the current Wolves boss refused to shake his hand afterwards, while the Newcastle number two has also earned a reputation for being excessively attention-seeking.

Admittedly the incident which prompted him to tell Slot’s coaching staff to ‘shut up’ wasn’t a penalty, as the ball was struck with force towards Burn at close range and the Magpies defender had his arms in a natural position.

However, that doesn’t excuse Tindall’s snide comments towards the Reds’ bench, and it’s certainly not his first time having a run-in with the Merseysiders.

It’s a shame to see someone who’s evidently a trusted coach (he was also Howe’s long-time assistant at Bournemouth and had a spell as their manager in 2020/21) indulging in such petulant behaviour, and we can only hope that it isn’t repeated in subsequent fixtures.