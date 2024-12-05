Relief for Arne Slot as Liverpool likely to dodge disciplinary bullet – report

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be deprived of several key players for the Merseyside derby through injury or suspension, although one man who seemed at risk of joining that list is now likely to get a reprieve.

There were several contentious incidents in the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Newcastle on Wednesday night, including a clash between Virgil van Dijk and Anthony Gordon in the 38th minute just after the Magpies winger had a shot well saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Dutch defender appeared to bodycheck the England international off the ball, but no punishment was administered by on-field referee Andy Madley.

Liverpool set to avoid Van Dijk suspension fears

As per Daily Express, the Liverpool captain is unlikely to receive any sanction from the FA over the incident, which had been referred to VAR for a potential penalty and red card.

The officials at Stockley Park didn’t see it as violent conduct, and because it had been passed over to them during the match, Van Dijk isn’t expected to face any further action from the governing body of English football.

Before the start of this season, the Premier League clarified their guidance on potential red card incidents by stating that only those ‘not captured by the match officials or VAR can be referred to the FA’s retrospective disciplinary process.’

Relief for Slot and Liverpool

As VAR did review the clash between Van Dijk and Gordon but didn’t see the need to intervene with the on-field action, the Liverpool centre-back will probably escape any further sanction.

That’ll come as a relief to Arne Slot, who’s already shorn of Alexis Mac Allister for the Merseyside derby due to suspension and is also without the likes of Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate due to injury.

The incident has divided opinion among pundits and ex-referees. While Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports‘ Ref Watch that there wasn’t ‘enough’ in it for violent conduct, Roy Keane and Ian Wright both felt on a watchalong for The Overlap that the Reds captain was fortunate to have a penalty given against him.

It was a silly and needless act from Van Dijk, an uncharacteristic rush of blood to the head which could’ve handed him and Liverpool in big trouble, but thankfully it looks as though the matter won’t go any further.

We’re already down enough bodies for Saturday as it is without losing our captain, who’s been one of the best players in the best team in the country so far this season.