Mac Allister shares which Man City player Klopp compared him to in order to secure LFC transfer

Alexis Mac Allister is a mainstay of Arne Slot’s Liverpool team but the player has been speaking about how he was convinced to make the initial move to our club.

Asked about what made the move to Merseyside happen, the Argentine said: “Basically, [Klopp] said that there was going to be a change in terms of midfielders for the team.

“He wanted me to be part of it and he compared me with players like [Ilkay] Gundogan, for example, that he managed in Dortmund.

“He said that we had similar things and that I could be an important player for Liverpool and for his team. So that was enough to say I need to go there.

“I was in a moment where I won the World Cup just six months ago. I wanted to go to a club where I had the opportunity to win trophies. And I wanted to go to a club where I could feel important, where I could feel that I could have a history there.

“Yeah, that was enough to tell myself that I wanted to play for Liverpool.”

It’s no surprise to hear that Jurgen Klopp was such a key reason for the midfielder making a move, such was his incredible charisma.

After Ilkay Gundogan publicly ruled out a move to Liverpool to rekindle a relationship with his former Borussia Dortmund boss, it made sense for the German coach to start looking for a new option.

Few can argue that our No.10 hasn’t been value for money and proved to be a shrewd piece of business by our legendary manager.

Given the World Cup winner’s love for our supporters as well, it’s safe to say that this has been a dream transfer from all parties.

The only concern may have been when the 57-year-old left in the summer but given the performance level of our new head coach, it’s been a seamless continuation that many thought wasn’t possible.

