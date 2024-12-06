‘I really love them’: Alexis Mac Allister sends brilliant message to Liverpool fans

Pictures via The Rest Is Football

Alexis Mac Allister is a firm fixture of the Liverpool team and it’s safe to say that he’s become a crowd favourite in his time with the club.

Speaking with Gary Lineker about the atmosphere at Anfield, our midfielder said: “Under the light it’s, I don’t know if it’s magic, the other day against Real Madrid or when you have big games, you can hear them and they are really behind us.

“I think they know that we need them and that’s so important to create that connection between fans and the team so yeah, I really love them.”

It’s great to see that this is a very much mutual respect between player and supporters that is clear from how we all react to each other

Alexis Mac Allister loves the Liverpool fans

We saw after his goal against Real Madrid that our No.10 was quick to run to those on the Kop to celebrate the moment with them.

Speaking about his finish in the match, some may have worried about how much of a dream it was to play against the La Liga giants as it suggested a desire to represent them one day.

Whilst this doesn’t seem close, if the World Cup winner keeps performing as he does then there’s no reason this can’t be possible in the future.

Missing both the next Premier League and Champions League game through suspension will come as a blow for the 25-year-old but Arne Slot will likely be the most concerned.

Now we will have to rely on an already depleted squad to try and make it through two more fixtures with another player out of action.

You can view Mac Allister’s comments on Liverpool fans (from 18:06) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

