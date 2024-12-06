‘People told me…’: Arne Slot on what he’s learned about the Merseyside derby ahead of maiden Everton meeting

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot is preparing for his first Merseyside derby on the occasion of the final meeting at Goodison Park and he’s been filled in on what the game means.

Speaking with the press before the game with Everton, the Dutchman was asked what people have told him about the fixture and stated: “People told me about it but I think the main thing I have to know about it is their playing style, what we can expect.

“You need to be aggressive if you go over there because they will be aggressive as well. But you have to be aggressive in a smart way.

“Because last season we were very aggressive when we went out there – because I watched the game yesterday – and after half an hour I was a bit surprised because Liverpool had the ball most of the time but there were 10 fouls made by the Liverpool players and only one by an Everton player.

“So, we have to be aggressive but in a smart way, especially because they are a big threat in set-pieces as well.

“So every time we give away an unnecessary free-kick, that is not smart. So yes, be aggressive but in a concentrated and smart way.”

It seems then that our head coach is tactically aware of how the fixture is likely to pan out and that he will need to manage the temperament of his players for what will be a fiery affair.

The Merseyside derby will be a fiery encounter for Arne Slot

After all of this build up it would be quite the let down if the match was ultimately called off due to the current weather warning that’s in place across Merseyside.

With Sean Dyche’s side also experiencing several injury problems, it could be a boost for our head coach that the game may be easier for these absent players.

However, the Dutchman won’t be paying attention to anything other than trying to win the match and that will mean blanking out any noise that surrounds it.

We can trust the 46-year-old will be determined to make amends for dropped points against Newcastle with a vital victory across Stanley Park.

Let’s hope he and his team can spoil the party for the Blues.

You can watch Slot’s comments on the Merseyside Derby via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

