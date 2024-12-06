‘A battle of the city’: Curtis Jones on ‘huge’ Merseyside derby this weekend

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Everton will bring the city to a halt as we compete in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and Curtis Jones has his eyes set on bragging rights.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Scouser previewed the match: “This game is one where you’ve got friends who are Everton fans, you’ve got family and stuff. It’s always seen as a battle of the city.

“I always want to win. It’s a huge game. I’m not going to think about that it’s the last one there and things like that – it’s with them and their fans and their history there. It doesn’t really affect me.

“But any time that I play a game, I always want to win – and especially around these, I want to win even more. I’d like to come away with three points and a good game.”

It’s clear that our No.17 knows exactly how much this fixture means, even if he has only played in a surprisingly low just three Merseyside derbies.

Curtis Jones is set to play his fourth game against Everton

After scoring in his first one at Anfield, the 23-year-old will be hoping to add a goal in his final one at Goodison Park to this list of personal accolades.

However, just like with Arne Slot’s comments, it’s full focus on playing the game and not the occasion which is exactly what you want to hear from the head coach and his players.

It’s our job as supporters to get carried away with the emotion and we hope that all those on the grass (in a red shirt) can keep their cool and play in a professional manner.

All this means that it would be quite the let down if the amber weather warning in place across Merseyside for this weekend would mean the game never even went ahead!

For now though, it’s all thoughts on getting three points once again.

