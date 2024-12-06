Everton vs Liverpool postponement update amid Met Office statement on Storm Darragh

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

After dropping points in mid-week, Liverpool are looking to get back to winning ways but there’s a chance the game may not go ahead.

Given the adverse weather conditions across Merseyside, the Met Office have issued an amber warning for between 1am on Saturday morning and 9pm in the evening:

‘A period of very strong northerly or northwesterly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east.

‘Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland.

‘The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon.’

The wind direction suggested would mean that interference would be across the pitch rather than towards or away from a goal but if we see 80mph winds then it will still have an impact.

At this stage, even with an amber warning, it feels unlikely that the game could be called off but there’s certainly a chance the referee may have a tough decision to make.

80mph winds could have an impact on how the Merseyside derby is played

Given Sean Dyche’s more direct style of play, you would think that it would be his side who felt the impact of these conditions worse.

Arne Slot will likely be looking for his team to keep the ball on the floor and play football, although the absence of conductor Alexis Mac Allister could harm this strategy.

The Dutchman will then be looking to the likes of Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold to keep the tempo high and attempt to find space in the Everton defence.

We all know that one man who will then be able to capitalise on this would be Mo Salah and given a seemingly imminent contract offer, he may well have more reasons to celebrate than a prospective goal and victory at Goodison Park.

It’s set to be a historic meeting and let’s hope it’s the Reds who have the ultimate last laugh.

