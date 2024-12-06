Fabrizio Romano relays significant Mo Salah update coming outside of Liverpool this morning

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

If reports are to be believed, Mo Salah has already put pen to paper on a contract renewal with Liverpool.

The Egyptian allegedly got exactly what he was looking for (‘number’ and ‘period’), according to BeINSports analyst Haytham Farouk.

We’ll have to wait and see if such a claim is soon backed up by the club ahead of the January 1 deadline – when overseas clubs can officially begin talks over a pre-contract agreement.

If it in fact turns out that the Reds still have much ground to cover in contract negotiations, we suspect plenty of top outfits, European or otherwise, will be keen to discuss life outside of Merseyside.

PSG have not yet held talks with Mo Salah

Relaying Ben Jacobs’ interview with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on X (formerly Twitter), Fabrizio Romano shared comments made about Liverpool’s expiring star.

The 51-year-old noted his ‘big respect’ for the club and player whilst clarifying that the Ligue 1 champions have yet to open talks over the possibility of extracting Salah from Anfield.

🚨❌ PSG president Al Khelaifi: “We love Mo Salah. But he has a contract with Liverpool and so we never talked to him”. “He’s from our [MENA] part of the world. I’m very proud of what he’s done in Premier League. I have big respect for him and for Liverpool”, told @JacobsBen. pic.twitter.com/Sa94bi6A7x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2024

The player, known and honoured in the stands as the Egyptian King, is understood to have previously garnered serious interest from the Middle East.

Back in 2023, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad saw a £150m offer turned down by the Reds. This hardly seems likely to be the end of Saudi interest in Salah given one recent report from Ben Jacobs outlining Al-Hilal’s interest in bringing the 32-year-old on board this coming summer in time for the Club World Cup.

Would Salah be tempted by a move to the Middle East?

Money often talks in football; indeed it could very well be what ensures contract talks come to a grinding halt with our three expiring stars.

Whether money on its own is enough to lure our top scorer to the Saudi top-flight, however, remains to be seen.

At Mo Salah’s core is a desire to be the best in the most competitive standard of football. That means Champions League access and almost certainly membership of one of Europe’s top leagues.

Of course, the Egyptian has already admitted it would make him ‘sad’ to play against Liverpool – so we can safely rule out a switch to another English club.