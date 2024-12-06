‘We want them to to stay’: Mac Allister sends poignent message on Salah, Trent & VVD contracts

Pictures via The Rest Is Football

Alexis Mac Allister is part of a Liverpool team that are excelling already this season but there’s still the major topics of new contracts lingering over the club.

Speaking about the new deals for his teammates, the Argentine was asked by Gary Lineker whether the players are talking about this topic and said: “Of course there’s a lot of of jokes let’s say.

“But at the end, it’s a personal thing and we are going to respect the club and them in whatever decision they make.

“Of course we want them to stay with us but as I say, it’s a personal decision and I would never get there.”

It’s a clear message from our No.10 that he wants the club to keep hold of the best players but it’s something that is very much out of his hands.

Everyone attached to Liverpool wants our best players to stay

David Ornstein has provided the most recent updates on all three players with differing reports being provided on the progress that’s been made on each player.

It’s said that an offer has been sent to Virgil van Dijk and so he could be the first of the trio to commit his future to the Reds.

Mo Salah seems like he’s next in line for a contract proposal to be formally offered by the club and given his recent form, many are eager for this to be signed quickly.

Most worrying is the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold who appears to be furthest away from committing his future to his boyhood club.

It seems the rest of the squad are left in a similar situation to the fans, waiting for any update that comes our way and hoping that Arne Slot is allowed the chance to continue working with some of our best players.

You can view Mac Allister’s comments on Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold (from 33:34) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

