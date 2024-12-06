Liverpool contract has been signed and player is very happy in bombshell claim

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is, without question, one of the greatest footballers to have graced the English scene.

The Egyptian struck twice and provided an assist to supercharge Liverpool’s push for a potentially huge batch of three points at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be, with a collection of late errors culminating in Fabian Schar’s final equaliser in normal time.

A pity, then, that the spotlight couldn’t be deservedly turned to the No.11 instead for his world-class showing in the second 45 of action.

At the very least, one can rest assured that Liverpool’s hierarchy will have been paying close attention to their star talent’s ongoing brilliance on the wing.

Is Mo Salah’s contract done?

If one report from Egyptian analyst Haytham Farouk, of BeINSports, is to be believed, fan prayers have very much been answered.

The former Feyenoord star now claims on X (formerly Twitter) that his compatriot has renewed his contract with Liverpool Football Club.

Google translated his tweet as the following: “Congratulations on renewing your contract with the number you like and the period you want. The Egyptian king rules with his own judgments.”

مبروك عليهم تجديد عقدك بالرقم الذي تحبه والمدة التى تريدها .

الملك المصري يحكم بأحكامه . pic.twitter.com/QnbONcL0vl — Haytham Farouk (@HaythamFarouk) December 4, 2024

Salah’s current terms had otherwise been set to expire in the summer of 2025, with The Athletic reporting that the attacker was willing to put pen to paper on a year-long extension.

Salah’s numbers remain elite

It remains to be seen if Farouk’s claim is indeed on the money. For now, we’d perhaps advise fans to take it with a pinch of salt until some verification is provided.

That’s not, of course, to say we feel fresh terms would be undeserved for our goalscoring winger.

The former Roma man’s numbers, even at 32 years of age, remain absolutely out of this world.

Mo Salah ranks in the 99th percentile for xG and xAG (based on his last 3,175 minutes of action in club football), according to FBref.

These numbers have been well reflected in his current tally of 27 goal contributions in 21 games (at a rate of one goal or assist every 63.07 minutes).

We may not be able to “give him whatever he wants”, but there has to be some wiggle room to keep the man Henry Winter rightly described as ‘sensational’ on TalkSport.