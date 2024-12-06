(Video) Pep Guardiola clip of fan clash taken after FA Cup final

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Footage taken of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola getting into an altercation with a football fan is understood to date back to after the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

The clip in question resurfaced online amidst City’s struggles for form in 2024/25, with several accounts falsely indicating its recency.

Liverpool secured an important 2-0 win over the Sky Blues at Anfield to hand them an 11-point gap in the Premier League table. This has since been reduced to a nine-point gap following a 3-3 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening.

City, meanwhile, have recovered with an impressive three-goal mauling of Nottingham Forest in Manchester.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Everton on Saturday amid warnings of adverse weather conditions.

Football fan infuriates Pep Guardiola

One football supporter (whose allegiances remain unclear) triggered Guardiola in footage shared to X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon.

The Spaniard was approached by the individual in question (after the FA Cup final in 2023/24) who said, “Ah mate, just because you lost.”

“You know what is lost?” the Manchester City boss hit back, having had to be held back by a member of his team after turning to confront the fan.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheKopHQ on X (formerly Twitter):

Cracks showing for the Man City boss

City’s recent struggles will earn little in the way of sympathy from Premier League fans who have witnessed the eight-time winners monopolise the title.

That said, it’s not hard to see why Guardiola has recently struggled to process the club’s difficulties in 2024/25.

This was most visibly obvious when the 53-year-old departed a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League with scratches on his face.

Guardiola admits struggles against transitional teams

Amid the ongoing injury-enforced absence of Rodri, who ruptured his ACL during a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the start of the season, the cracks are very much showing on the blue half of Manchester.

Guardiola himself has already admitted that his side is struggling to cope with ‘transitional teams’ like Liverpool following the defeat at L4 on December 1.

Perhaps a comprehensive victory over Forest proves that the former Barcelona boss is nearing a solution for the Cityzens to turn a corner and creep back into the title race.

We’ll have a much clearer idea on that front by April at any rate!