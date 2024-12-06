‘It’s bigger than than others’: Peter Crouch makes bold Merseyside derby prediction

Pictures via That Peter Crouch Podcast

When Liverpool and Everton face each other it’s always a fiery affair but with this being the final derby played at Goodison Park, it’s set to be a memorable one.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, the host said about the match: “This game’s bigger than others and I think it starts… there are Scousers in the team so I imagine they’ll be telling them.

“But for us, obviously, we had Carragher and Gerrard, the local Lads in the team that live and breath it. So we knew about this game months in advance and when it was coming up, it was a constant chat about it.”

Predicting the outcome of the game the 43-year-old then said: “3-0 to Liverpool is 9-1, I’ve got a tenner on it.”

It’s a confident prediction from Peter Crouch who clearly foresees a comfortable victory for Arne Slot’s side in a historic fixture.

A Liverpool victory would be a big statement for the Reds

With Johnny Heitinga already telling Darwin Nunez how important the game will be, it’s clear that those still at the club today understand how much this fixture means.

With pressure also increasing after our draw with Newcastle United, it appears that some at Manchester City feel like we’ve allowed others back into the title race.

That’s what makes a victory vitally important in a match that will mean so much to both home and away supporters, on Saturday afternoon.

The job is then to manage the atmosphere and attempt to prove that we’re the better side with a win as comfortable as our former striker is predicting.

You can watch Crouch’s comments on Liverpool vs. Everton (from 10:52) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

