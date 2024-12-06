Sean Dyche provides six-man injury update ahead of historic Merseyside derby

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Everton are set to meet in what will be a historic game and Sean Dyche has been speaking with the media ahead of the meeting.

Providing an injury update on the Toffees, their manager said (via evertonfc.com): “Michael Keane will be touch and go coming back into it – he’s got a minor knee ligament injury which has kept him out – then Youssef [Chermiti] is getting stronger but not there yet, Tim [Iroegbunam] is a bit of a way behind and so is Jimmy Garner but they’re in process of getting back fit.”

Providing an update Armando Broja, the 53-year-old added: “We’ll learn about him because we haven’t seen hardly any of him.

“He’s been out training with us for a couple of weeks but, obviously, we can only manage so many training sessions when we’ve got [three games] in a week.

“I like what I saw. I like what I’ve seen in training – his attitude towards it and his attitude to get fit. He’s worked very hard to get fit.

“I thought he gave a good cameo last night [against Wolves] and he’s certainly a player who we want to [provide] internal pressure from the group – the more people you’ve got fit, the more internal pressure there is for players to play well all of the time. I hope that will stimulate others, including himself, to play well.”

This means then that there could be as many as five men missing for the game, as well as the long-term absence of Dele Alli.

Everton have been faced with several injury problems

This should come as positive news to our supporters as we’ll want as weak of a team as possible to play, in order to ensure we can record a much-needed victory.

This will all only be relevant if the game indeed goes ahead, especially given the weather warning that’s currently in place across Merseyside.

We already know that Alexis Mac Allister will be missing for the Reds as he picked up a suspension against Newcastle but such is the fixture pile-up of this time of the season, injuries are so common.

That’s why it was vitally important we built up a big lead going into December and after already dropping points at St. James’ Park, we can’t continue to keep doing so.

There’s so long left in this campaign but Arne Slot won’t want to see our early title chances slip away, meaning a victory in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park is crucial.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men