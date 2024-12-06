(Video) Match footage proves Kelleher can’t take all the blame for late Newcastle equaliser

(Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

No-one at Liverpool should be scapegoated for a late equaliser that granted Newcastle a share of the spoils at St James’ Park.

It’s certainly a shame to see Caoimhin Kelleher met with heavy criticism in the wake of the 3-3 draw secured in the North East on Wednesday evening.

The Republic of Ireland international, otherwise imperious amid Alisson Becker’s injury-enforced absence, misjudged the danger before him during a late free-kick for the hosts. A lofted ball was left untouched, with the goalkeeper evidently believing it would roll harmlessly out of play.

Unfortunately, Fabian Schar anticipated the drop and threw himself at the opportunity to keep the ball in play, consequently levelling the scoreline ahead of extra time.

The Merseysiders have since seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table reduced by two points to second-placed Arsenal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold must take some of the blame

Match footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Steve McVeigh clearly indicates that the blame shouldn’t rest solely with Kelleher.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, initially marking Schar, failed to track his opposing defender’s run to the edge of the box, allowing the Swiss star to score a late equaliser.

Kelleher is hugely at fault for Newcastle's equaliser, but have a look at who let Schar go. He was goal side of the Newcastle centre back and let him go. Wonderful talent, but unfortunately, his defending is poor at times. pic.twitter.com/Or2tY8MvoS — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience20) December 4, 2024

WHAT IS HAPPENING?! Fabian Schar with a wonderful finish to make it 3-3 heading into added time!#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/EKpYsl70Dd — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2024

That’s certainly not to blame our generational fullback for the overall result – especially not after having helped drag Liverpool back into the game with two second-half goal involvements.

If sporting director Richard Hughes and his recruitment team needed any reminder of how imperative it is that the club signs the right-back and Mo Salah up to new extensions, this was very much the game.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been a phenomenal backup option

Let’s not overlook the fact that Caoimhin Kelleher’s stint in goal has seen the 26-year-old oversee 10 wins from 12 outings.

The former Ringmahon Rangers star has kept six clean sheets in that time (including against Real Madrid and Manchester City) whilst conceding 10 goals (three of those at St James’ Park).

On the balance of his overall involvement in the 2024/25 campaign, we should be very pleased with the Irishman’s performances this term.