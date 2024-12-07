The next Mo Salah: What Ben Doak did against Burnley will have Liverpool fans in awe

Pictures via Sky Sports

Mo Salah is nearing some of the best form we’ve ever seen from him during his time in a red shirt but it seems like Ben Doak has his eyes set on his position.

Being sent out on loan to the Championship was always going to provide the youngster with a platform that would either showcase he wasn’t ready for this level or that a return to Liverpool was on the cards.

Thankfully for us, the Scot is looking like a player who could be part of Arne Slot’s long-term plans and that was on show against Burnley.

Picking the ball up on the right wing, the former Celtic academy star wriggled past three defenders in a superb solo run that very nearly ended in a goal.

In the same position during the second half, three men surrounded the 19-year-old again but he still managed to beat one and pass the ball through the legs of another.

Add on that this was all achieved against a side that were in the Premier League last season and have palpable aspirations for an automatic promotion to return in this campaign, you can certainly see what the hype is about.

Ben Doak has been in great form this season for Middlesbrough

This is not the first time that we’ve seen the youngster impress for Middlesbrough in the past few weeks either, with a brace of assists during one game making headlines.

Add on turning Josko Gvardiol inside-out on the international stage as well, this looks to be a season where both form and fitness are proved by our academy graduate.

Regardless of whether our Egyptian King renews his contract or not, there’s a role on our right wing looming and our No.50 is certainly putting on quite the audition for his place.

You can watch the Ben Doak highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @BradleyLFC24v3 on X):

