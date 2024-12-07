26-year-old needs to leave Liverpool ahead of inevitable Arne Slot decision, says Sky Sports pundit

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

The Liverpool goalkeeping department could lose a key figure at the end of the season.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s future at Anfield has been a point of great debate amid his ongoing competition for minutes with Alisson Becker.

Matters will become even more complicated in the summer of 2025, of course, when 2024 signing Giorgi Mamardashvili is due to finally link up with the club.

Will the Republic of Ireland international still be considered the Reds’ No.2 goalkeeper? One may reasonably suspect the 26-year-old will use his current form to propel himself to a move elsewhere where game time is more freely available.

Theoretically, that shouldn’t be too difficult for a player of Kelleher’s quality, especially in light of the fact the ‘extraordinary’ player has once again proved his ability in goal amid Alisson’s injury-enforced absence.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s days at Liverpool are numbered

If there’s one man who won’t be celebrating the postponed Merseyside derby, it’s almost certain to be Caoimhin Kelleher.

It’s yet another fixture the goalkeeper is now likely to miss out on ahead of Alisson Becker’s incoming return to the fold.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has urged the footballer to depart Anfield at the next available opportunity.

“Regardless of what Kelleher does between now and Alisson’s return, when he’s back, he plays,” the former Tottenham star told Football Insider.

“That’s the very difficult life of a number two. He’s been exceptional this season, but he understands his role.

“Next year, I think he wants to be a number one. With the opportunities he’s had and the age he’s at, he doesn’t want to compete with Mamardashvili or be on the bench.

“It’s his time to go to another club and go and be the number one goalkeeper.

“So, Liverpool fans, enjoy him while you’ve got him because I think he will be moving on come the end of this season.”

Kelleher would leave with Liverpool fans’ blessings

No one can claim that Kelleher won’t have left an indelible mark on the club.

There’s certainly a permanent reminder of his accomplishments at L4 having made the goalkeeper mural in the AXA training centre after helping us win the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea back in 2022.

In 59 senior appearances with the club, the shotstopper has helped keep 21 clean sheets and collected 44 wins (74.58% win rate).

At 26 years of age, whilst facing the prospect of Mamardashvili’s upcoming arrival, there will be no hard feelings if our backup ‘keeper seeks pastures new in the summer.