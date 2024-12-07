Boyhood Red arranged Dubai hotel fight with El Hadji Diouf after on-field bust-up

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There aren’t many former Liverpool players that have a worse reputation that El Hadji Diouf and there’s been another story that will perhaps support the already held beliefs of many.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, Bradley Orr described the moment when our former player taunted his QPR teammate Jamie Mackie after a double leg break.

This led to understandable upset from Neil Warnock’s side and built up a long running feud between the man who played as full back against the Senegalese winger that day.

This meant that when the pair ran into each other on holiday in Dubai, things got a little bit animated.

The boyhood Red explained the story: “I’m walking through the hotel on about the second or third day and who was sitting in the foyer? El Hadji Diouf with a big sheikh and like an agent or something.

“I just couldn’t help myself, I’ve gone flying over. So there’s murders in the foyer, I’m getting pulled away from him.”

The 42-year-old then went on to explain that as a way to settle this bad blood, a fight was arranged in the boxing ring within the hotel’s gym.

El Hadji Diouf has a terrible reputation on Merseyside

It never came to fruition but is just another example of why the 43-year-old is thought of so badly by a club that normally holds a special place for all of our former players.

When you start a public fall-out with Steven Gerrard, we’re always only going to back one man and that certainly didn’t help his cause.

His most recent impact on our club has been advising Mo Salah to make the move to Real Madrid in order to bolster his chances of Ballon d’Or success, so it does feel like things are getting a little bit personal now.

Although this boxing bout never came to fruition, there’s likely many supporters who would relish the opportunity to make sure it did.

You can watch the full story by Orr on El Hadji Diouf via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

