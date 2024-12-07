Everton’s wonderful foodbank gesture after postponed derby should be applauded

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Everton’s match on Saturday afternoon should have been the talk of the weekend for everyone in the city, instead it’s full focus on the wind and rain.

After what feels like a huge disappointment, even if the Reds can have many positives to reflect upon, it’s nice to see that some good has come from it all.

Immediately after the decision to postpone the game was made, Fans Supporting Foodbanks took to social media to post: ‘Hi Everton…. Safety of fans is always paramount. Good call

‘We are more than happy to take any food, pies, sausage rolls or surplus food to distribute at our Pantries and Breakfast Club.’

What followed though was a brilliant update: ‘Massive SHOUT OUT for @Everton for reacting so swiftly.

‘Today’s food will be getting donated to good causes locally. Many thanks for your genorosity’

Now a moment of disappointment has been turned into a positive and that’s something we can all enjoy.

A big highlight on a Merseyside day of disappointment

There are so many reasons for this city to come together and the Merseyside derby is both the best and worst example of this.

To see the Blues back such a worthy cause adds some belief that if the shoe was on the other foot, our club would also do the same.

Football can be so divisive but this charitable organisation looks to stop this and with a public gesture like what we’ve seen here from our long standing foes, we can applaud their actions in making the city a better place for everyone.

You can view the news of Everton’s generosity via @SFoodbanks on X:

Massive SHOUT OUT for @Everton for reacting so swiftly. Today's food will be getting donated to good causes locally. Many thanks for your genorosity, #HungerDoesntWearClubColours #RightToFood https://t.co/2Ni4KOnUlr — FANS SUPPORTING FOODBANKS #RightToFood (@SFoodbanks) December 7, 2024

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men