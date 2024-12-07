(Video) Arne Slot will be drooling over what Lewis Koumas just did on loan at Stoke

(Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports & Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Make that a third goal in the Championship this season for Liverpool loan star Lewis Koumas.

The 19-year-old winger registered his sixth goal contribution in 22 games (across all competitions in the 2024/25 season) whilst out on loan with Stoke City.

The Potters currently find themselves 14th in the league table having secured five wins, seven draws and seven defeats thus far.

Liverpool fans will remember Koumas as having made a fairytale debut for the senior side in Jurgen Klopp’s final season, combining with former Red Bobby Clark to score against Southampton in the FA Cup.

It’s fair to say that big things are expected of the teenager – evidently so in light of the fact the club was keen to first sign him up for a new deal ahead of his loan departure.

Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas scores for Stoke

The Welsh international will have certainly caught Arne Slot’s eye with one impressive run in the first half of Stoke v Sunderland.

Koumas was spotted timing his run after the halfway line to perfection to beat Sunderland’s high line and set up a one-on-one with Anthony Patterson.

The forward struck a hard effort straight at his opponent before catching the rebound with a deft chip that cleared the then-prone ‘keeper to open the scoring at the Stadium of Light.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Koumas?

Jurgen Klopp spoke in glowing terms about our Liverpool youth prospect after he and Jayden Danns made headlines with their involvement against Southampton.

“A wonderful goal. A boy playing on the left wing against a senior player in a team with not a lot of patterns, let me say it like that, is tricky,” the German tactician told reporters (via Wales Online).

“Staying in the game for these moments just shows he is a real striker because the goal is exceptional, the step in and then he shoots before the goalie can settle. A really good finish.”

We’re hardly short of quality options on the left flank, particularly with Cody Gakpo’s fortunes having improved under Arne Slot’s tenure.

Still, if Koumas can keep up these kinds of performances out on loan, we shouldn’t discount the possibility of him echoing Harvey Elliott’s post-loan rise!