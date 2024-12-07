Liverpool release worrying weather statement as Storm Darragh tears through the city

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

All the talk before Liverpool face Everton should be around a historic game but this build-up is being marred by the weather conditions.

So much so that the club have issued an official statement on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Supporters attending Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.

‘An amber severe wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for Merseyside from 1am GMT on Saturday, with wind gusts of 60mph to 70mph likely. The warning for wind is expected to remain in place until 6am on Sunday.

‘Given the weather warning, fans are advised to allow extra time for their journey and take extra care.

‘Supporters are also advised to keep a close eye on travel and weather guidance in their area to assist with travel planning for the Premier League fixture (12.30pm kick-off).’

This was all said with a seeming confidence that the game will still go ahead but there’s still no guarantee of that.

Storm Darragh is causing havoc across Liverpool

One man who may be happy to see this game postponed could be Sean Dyche, given his side’s current injury concerns but he’s certainly in the minority.

With this being such a landmark affair of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, the whole city is full of anticipation of who will be handed the ultimate bragging rights of a huge victory.

As both teams enter the game locked on 41 historic wins in this fixture at the stadium, then there’s a chance to stake a claim as the ultimate winners of one side of Stanley Park.

Let’s hope that Arne Slot’s style of play and meticulous planning can mean he finds a way to win, even in the most extreme of weather conditions that we may be faced with.

