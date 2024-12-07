Three possible dates for rearranged Merseyside derby could spell danger for Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Everton were supposed to play the Merseyside Derby but the game will now have to be rearranged because of the effects of Storm Darragh.

That leaves us all with the question of when this game could fit into our schedule and it appears there are at least three possible dates.

Due to Arne Slot’s side’s incredible form in the Champions League, we may well bypass the knockout phase play-offs and thus miss a round of fixtures.

With Everton not being in European competition, that could present 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025 as potential dates for the diary.

The next free week date in the diary then would be 22/23 April 2025 which would put the fixture right at the business end of the campaign.

Progression or lack there of it in cup competitions could present more dates but as of now, they are the three times we would be able to fit this game in.

What precedes and follows each of these potential dates?

If it were to be 11/12 February, then the final Goodison Park derby would come between a potential fourth round FA Cup meeting and then be followed by a home match with Wolves.

This same Anfield meeting would precede a match on 18/19 February but would be followed by the more daunting task of a trip to Manchester City in the following weekend.

Should we play in April, we would play Sean Dyche’s side after a trip to Leicester and before hosting Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s already been discussed who the winners and losers are because of this game being moved and should are luck be in once more, then perhaps the first option is the best.

It would mean an automatic progression in Europe and be surrounded by easier matches than the other options that are currently available.

