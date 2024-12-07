Breaking: Final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park is postponed with severe weather

(Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Everton were set to lock horns in what would be a historic Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park but now the game has been cancelled.

As reported on Everton’s X account: ‘Today’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Full details to follow.’

When the amber weather warning was put in place on Friday afternoon across Merseyside, it seemed unlikely that we would ever see a game of this magnitude called off.

Add on the statement that was put out by both clubs on Friday evening which certainly displayed confidence that we would see the match take place today.

However, events throughout the night have meant that it’s simply not safe for supporters to travel across the city and country during these conditions.

Liverpool and Everton will meet again for the historic game

It was set to be a first trip across Stanley Park for Arne Slot and he must be frustrated to see his meticulous planning for the fixture be all but rendered useless.

Given a hectic December, we’re not likely to see this match rearranged any time soon as so the entire face of the fixture will change when we meet again.

There are some positives to take though and with several injuries within our squad, a busy schedule and coming off the back of dropped points – this could be a blessing in disguise.

Thanks to our healthy lead at the top of the table, we will remain in first position and with a game in hand for the foreseeable future.

A disappointing update but one that could benefit us in the long run.

You can view confirmation of the Merseyside derby being postponed via @Everton on X:

Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Full details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ikF8iJRTGs — Everton (@Everton) December 7, 2024

