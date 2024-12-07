‘Don’t be surprised’ – Tim Sherwood reacts to Pep Guardiola complaints about Liverpool fans

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City will look at Liverpool’s postponed meeting with Everton as an opportunity to close the gap to the league leaders.

A mental benefit, if anything, after adverse weather conditions cancelled the Reds’ 12:30pm kickoff at Goodison Park – the final Merseyside derby ahead of the Blues’ move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Nonetheless, the Merseysiders’ title rivals will still have significant ground to make up with seven and nine points separating the club from the Gunners and Sky Blues respectively.

City fans will certainly have to hope that Pep Guardiola has finally settled on a solution after a promising 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Tim Sherwood reacts to Pep Guardiola comments

A first victory after a seven-game winless streak will be more than welcome for City given the cracks had continued to show at Anfield after a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League.

The former Barcelona boss called out the Anfield faithful over a tongue-in-cheek chant of ‘sacked in the morning’ amid Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

At least Tim Sherwood saw the funny side!

“It was really good banter, I felt, from Liverpool fans as well and him sticking his fingers up,” the Sky Sports pundit said.

“If he had to show how many trophies he’d won, he needed his shoes and socks off.

“He said afterwards he was surprised that Liverpool fans did that to him. Mate, don’t be surprised – their [sense of] humour is right up there.”

A hint of what’s to come from Liverpool?

It’s worth emphasising that we’re still less than halfway into Arne Slot’s opening season in charge at L4.

That’s easy to forget about, of course, given the Dutchman has overseen wins over Manchester City and Real Madrid, propelling Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

A 3-3 draw at St James’ Park has no doubt soured things slightly (particularly given the nature of the late equaliser from Fabian Schar) but it shouldn’t take anything away in general from this start.

We’re ahead of schedule – way ahead if you ask us – and it’s a promising sign of what’s to come from this outfit under Slot’s management.