Kelleher, Mac Allister, Nunez and Konate: the winners and losers of cancelled derby

Liverpool and Everton were set to face each other in a game that would have been remembered for footballing eternity but the weather has ruined it all.

It was confirmed on Saturday morning that Storm Darragh had taken it’s toll on the city and that it wasn’t safe for the two teams to play the final Goodison Park derby.

As much as this would have been disappointing for supporters and especially those who had to travel in order to attend the game, it may well be a blessing in disguise for several members of Arne Slot’s squad.

If we take liverpoolfc.com’s team news update before the match, we were set to be without: ‘Alexis Mac Allister, Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota, Ibou Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas’ for the game across Stanley Park.

Although we still don’t know when this fixture will be rescheduled for, if we take it very simply then all of these seven men now have a chance of being part of a game they would have missed.

The Merseyside Derby being cancelled could be a blessing

Alexis Mac Allister’s absence being through suspension means he will now miss our next game in the Champions League because of his European suspension, then be banned for Fulham and so will have had two-week break between Newcastle and Southampton.

The Argentine is perhaps the biggest winner as he is fully fit and being given a time to rest during a busy schedule.

Trent Alexander-Arnold too has seen his minutes managed of late but he can now enjoy a weekend off.

Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Ibou Konate are the next trio who are most likely to start a big fixture for the Reds and so they too can count themselves lucky that their injuries have more time heal before a return to serious action for our team.

That in turn means that Caoimhin Kelleher, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez are the players who are covering positions for absent teammates and they now won’t have as much chance to shine.

There’s certainly winners and losers but on the whole, this could be welcome disruption.

