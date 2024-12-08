‘Still work to do’ – Journalist issues cautionary Salah contract update despite ‘positive’ talks

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There have been strong signs over the past few days that Mo Salah could be getting tantalisingly close to signing a new contract at Liverpool, although one journalist has advised that ‘it could still take time’ for everything to be made official.

On Friday, Egyptian analyst Haytham Farouk claimed that the 32-year-old has already penned an extension to his current terms, while The Mirror reported late last night that the winger is agreeable to staying on at Anfield for two more seasons.

These developments come two weeks after the Reds’ number 11 told reporters following the win at Southampton that he’d yet to be offered a new deal by the LFC hierarchy, thus sending speculation about his future into overdrive.

New deal for Salah looking good, but not quite imminent

On Sunday morning, Ben Jacobs took to X with an update on Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool, outlining that things appear to be moving in the right direction but warning fans not to expect an official announcement imminently.

The journalist posted: “Understand there is still work to do on Mo Salah’s #LFC extension. Richard Hughes leading talks and Liverpool remain calm but nothing is agreed yet. Discussions have been described as positive, but feeling remains it could still take time.”

Understand there is still work to do on Mo Salah’s #LFC extension. Richard Hughes leading talks and Liverpool remain calm but nothing is agreed yet. Discussions have been described as positive, but feeling remains it could still take time.🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/CP04Ce8aov — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 8, 2024

Signs are pointing towards Salah penning a new contract

It now looks very much as though Salah and Liverpool are keen to strike an agreement, with reports suggesting that the only major sticking point at this stage is the length of contract to be offered.

However, time is very much of the essence in this long-running saga, as non-English clubs would be free to approach the player from 1 January if he hasn’t penned a new deal at Anfield by then.

That’s now just 24 days away, and FSG find themselves facing a similar predicament with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose current contracts also expire in six months’ time.

At least with Salah, there appears to be discernible movement towards agreeing a new contract, provided that all parties can reach a happy compromise by the end of December.

Jacobs’ update suggests that we should keep the champagne on ice for a little bit longer, but the past few days have certainly offered long-overdue encouragement for Liverpool fans as to the Egyptian King’s future.