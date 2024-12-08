What Anfield sources really think about Liverpool contract outcome amid Ornstein update

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Optimism was tapered off at the waist in David Ornstein’s update on Liverpool’s contract saga.

All three players, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have been supplied with contract offers.

However, the Athletic correspondent made clear that talks are far from close to a conclusion ahead of the January 1 deadline – when overseas outfits can open negotiations over pre-contract agreements.

That has to be a huge concern for Arne Slot’s side given that only 24 days stand between Liverpool and the New Year.

The clock is ticking, and it remains to be seen who will have the patience to commit to talks should they roll over into 2025.

Growing belief that Van Dijk and Salah will stay at Liverpool

Whilst Ornstein did note that a positive outcome (both Van Dijk and Salah signing contract extensions) was not guaranteed, there is a ‘growing belief around Anfield’ of such an eventuality coming to pass.

“The 32-year-old’s existing terms expire at the end of this season and – like with Virgil van Dijk, who is also on course to become a free agent – a new deal has been tabled, according to multiple sources familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity,” the journalist reported for The Athletic.

“It does not mean an agreement is in place or close and, despite a growing belief around Anfield that both players will stay, at present there is no certainty.”

And why shouldn’t there be room for optimism?

Arne Slot has most certainly built on extraordinarily solid foundations, courtesy of Jurgen Klopp’s stellar body of work at Anfield. That said, the Dutchman simply wasn’t expected to deliver these results this early.

We’re top of both the Premier League and the new Champions League format whilst maintaining a presence in the Carabao Cup (and being set to embark on a potentially exciting FA Cup run).

The ship isn’t merely steady, it’s carving through the open ocean and demanding attention.

With the greatest of respect to Mo Salah and Co. – they’d be incredibly foolish to sacrifice this opportunity. Just as foolish as Liverpool would be, of course, to allow them to depart next summer when their contracts are currently due to expire.