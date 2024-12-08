Girona fans indulge in defiant five-word chant about Liverpool during Real Madrid clash

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Girona are gearing up for an occasion that their supporters will never forget as the Catalan club prepare to host Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After their shock third-place finish in LaLiga last season (just two years on from winning promotion to the top flight), Michel’s side have since embarked on their inaugural European campaign, although they’ve lost four of their five matches on the continent so far.

While the Reds had the weekend off due to the Merseyside derby being postponed, our next opponents were in action on Saturday night as they hosted Real Madrid in a league clash, which the visitors won 3-0.

Girona fans relishing Liverpool showdown

As per Mundo Deportivo, Girona actually looked quite dangerous in the opening half-hour before Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, and once the gap had grown to three goals just after the hour mark, the home side were resigned to their fate.

However, the Estadi Montilivi faithful were in defiant mood during the final 30 minutes of the game, with chants of “Que vinguin ja els anglesos!” (‘Bring on the English!’) echoing around the stadium as thoughts turned to the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday.

Girona in poor form but determined to enjoy the occasion

Although the Reds dropped points at Newcastle in midweek and didn’t get the chance to add to their lead in the Premier League because of the derby being called off, they still go to Spain in far greater fettle than their opponents.

Despite their valiant performance against Real Madrid, Girona are without a win in four games and, earlier in the week, had suffered a shock Copa Del Rey exit to fourth-tier Logrones on penalties – not exactly the best preparation for facing a Liverpool team with 18 wins from 21 matches this season.

Michel’s side may nonetheless take heart from that opening half-hour against Los Blancos and revel in their underdog status to land arguably the biggest scalp in Europe at the moment, while their fans are clearly ebullient about the Merseysiders (who’ll be without the suspended Alexis Mac Allister) coming to town.

Liverpool will need a vast improvement on their performance at St James’ Park if they’re to avoid a surprise defeat on Tuesday, but if Slot’s side show the same levels that they did against Real Madrid and Manchester City over the past fortnight, they should have enough to preserve their 100% Champions League record.