Not Chelsea, City or Arsenal: Carragher names Arne Slot worry that could prevent Liverpool title win

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Liverpool appearing to have a genuine shot at winning a first league title under Arne Slot, you could forgive fans and pundits for urging the Dutchman to narrow his focus.

The Merseysiders remain involved in all competitions on offer, at the time of writing, and top of the league tables in England and the Champions League.

Their hopes of securing domestic success have certainly been bolstered by a terrific weekend of Premier League action, which saw both Arsenal and Manchester City crumble under the pressure.

It just remains to be seen how much workload this Slot side can manage in the coming weeks. Their lives certainly won’t be made any easier with a double-legged semi-final should they overcome Southampton in the quarters.

Jamie Carragher warns Arne Slot off the domestic cups

Bearing in mind Liverpool’s increasingly squeezed fixture schedule, Jamie Carragher expressed some concern over Arne Slot’s potential ambitions this term.

“My worry for Liverpool – I just hope the Liverpool manager’s not obsessed with winning a domestic cup,” the former Reds defender spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage.

“I’m like get out of them! You know what I mean, in some ways.”

A postponed Merseyside derby has no doubt done us the world of good in the meantime, with Alexis Mac Allister one such beneficiary who will see his league suspension tacked on to our upcoming hosting of Fulham instead.

The flip side of the coin, of course, is that we’ll likely see this fixture jammed in later down the line in an equally inconvenient spot in the calendar.

"When I think of teams who win the league, I always think of a great goalkeeper, Chelsea haven't got a great goalkeeper" @Carra23 believes Liverpool should be more worried about Arsenal than Chelsea 🏆

The case for going for it all

It seems a little greedy to encourage this Liverpool side to push for a big first season under Slot.

There isn’t a shadow of a doubt in our minds that we’d shake on the Premier League title being the only domestic trophy we lift in 2024/25.

Yet, with the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in sight and us having already set ourselves up nicely in the Champions League league table, why shouldn’t we hope for a little more?

Certainly, given this team is less gung-ho and more willing to conserve energy than Jurgen Klopp sides of yore, we should hopefully have the stamina to go the distance.

Only time will tell on that front!