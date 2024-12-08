‘We don’t care’: Martin Odegaard drops Liverpool nod with post-Arsenal verdict to Sky journalist

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Arsenal have to view their latest draw at the hands of Fulham as a genuine setback in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool dropping rare points in a midweek clash at St James’ Park – not to mention the postponed Merseyside derby – represented a golden opportunity for the Gunners and Manchester City to close the gap.

No such luck for either of the Reds’ title rivals, with the neutral’s gaze now turning to Tottenham’s hosting of Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Martin Odegaard sends Liverpool and Man City message

Martin Odeegard was, understandably, looking rather disappointed as he reacted to the Gunners’ latest result.

Regardless, the Arsenal captain insisted his side were not focusing at all on their rivals’ efforts amid a title race potentially contested by four different clubs.

“We dominated most of the game. The first half wasn’t great. We were a bit sloppy and lacked energy and power. The second half was a lot better. It’s frustrating not to win. We were close in the end with the goal,” the Norway international told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport).

“They’re a good team. They know how to defend. A solid block. We didn’t do enough today. We have to learn from that and straight back in for the next one.

“We have to focus on ourselves. We don’t care about the other teams [in the title race].”

The 25-year-old returned to first-team action on November 6, making a brief cameo during a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League league stage.

The former Real Madrid star has four goal contributions to his name in 10 appearances (across all competitions in the 2024/25 season).

How is the Premier League table looking?

Our lead in the table hasn’t been significantly cut into over the course of the weekend.

Arsenal and Manchester City inched closer, cutting the lead down to six and eight points respectively with their top-flight draws.

It remains to be seen when Liverpool will play their postponed meeting with Everton (a final trip to Goodison Park). If we can manage to overcome our city rivals later this season, of course, it could yet be the final nail in the coffin for this exciting title race.