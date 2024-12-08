Liverpool youngster back at Anfield after five-match loan spell ends; 2025 move seems likely

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has now returned to Merseyside after his loan spell came to a conclusion after just five appearances.

In late July, Fabian Mrozek penned a new contract with the Reds before making the move to Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna, with the deal originally intended to last until January (liverpoolfc.com).

However, the Allsvenskan club confirmed over the past 48 hours that the Polish goalkeeper has completed his spell in Scandinavia and is heading back to England.

Mrozek back at Liverpoool

On Friday, Brommapojkarna’s official X account confirmed that the 21-year-old ‘returns to Liverpool’ now that the ‘season and joint training have finished’.

The domestic campaign in Sweden runs on a calendar year basis rather than the August-May timeline used in most European countries, so Mrozek is duly back on Merseyside and looking towards what 2025 may have in store for him.

Mrozek likely to be loaned out by Liverpool again

The goalkeeper’s loan spell at Brommapojkarna didn’t really transpire how he or Liverpool would’ve liked, having played just five times (and conceded 12 goals) before losing his place in the team, with his last appearance coming in late August (Transfermarkt).

After struggling for game-time in Scandinavia, Mrozek has a lengthy queue ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield, with Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher the two clear frontrunners ahead of Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies.

It therefore seems probable that the Reds will seek out another loan spell for the Polish stopper in the New Year, with a report from Liverpool World claiming that LFC may look for a temporary move to a Football League club for the 21-year-old.

With those five games at Brommapojkarna being his only exposure to first-team football so far, he’s very much in need of senior experience at his age, so hopefully there’ll be a few EFL sides prepared to offer that to him for the second half of the season.

Hailed by Jakub Bednarek – president of his former club FC Wroclaw – as an ‘intelligent’ player with a ‘mature’ attitude in terms of his professionalism (Sportowe Fakty), we imagine that there will be interest in the goalkeeper in January.